Company News for May 24, 2022

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM shares jumped 6.2% after the company raised its interest income  outlook due to rising interest rate.
  • VMware Inc.’s VMW shares surged 24.9% following news that the company is in advanced talk to be acquired by Broadcom Inc. AVGO.
  • Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. EA gained 2.3% following news that the company is actively seeking a strategic move of a sale or merger.
  • Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS surged 3.8% after the company said that its smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 could also help prevent monkeypox infection.

