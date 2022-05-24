Company News for May 24, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM shares jumped 6.2% after the company raised its interest income outlook due to rising interest rate.

VMware Inc.’s VMW shares surged 24.9% following news that the company is in advanced talk to be acquired by Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. EA gained 2.3% following news that the company is actively seeking a strategic move of a sale or merger.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS surged 3.8% after the company said that its smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 could also help prevent monkeypox infection.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.