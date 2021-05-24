Company News for May 24, 2021
- Shares of Deere & Company DE gained 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.68 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 per share.
- Foot Locker, Inc.’s FL shares rose 2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.
- Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH increased 1.9% after it reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.89 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.
- The Buckle, Inc.’s BKE shares advanced 1.1% after the company announced first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
