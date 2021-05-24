Stocks

Company News for May 24, 2021

  • Shares of Deere & Company DE gained 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.68 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 per share.
     
  • Foot Locker, Inc.’s FL shares rose 2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.
     
  • Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH increased 1.9% after it reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.89 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.
     
  • The Buckle, Inc.’s BKE shares advanced 1.1% after the company announced first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

