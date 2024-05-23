Company News for May 23, 2024

Shares of Target Corporation ( TGT ) plunged 8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 per share.

The TJX Companies, Inc.’s ( TJX ) shares jumped 3.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited ( VIPS ) rose 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.65 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share.

Analog Devices, Inc.’s ( ADI ) shares surged 10.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 per share.

