Company News for May 23, 2023

Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 1.9%, triggering a tech rally, as investors continued to treat tech defensively during the debt ceiling crisis.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE jumped 5.4% after its diabetes drug resulted in weight loss similar to that of Novo Nordisk A/S’s NVO Ozempic in a mid-stage trial.

CBRE Group, Inc.’s CBRE shares gained 1% as real estate became the biggest gainer on the day.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company PG fell 2.6% on the consumer staples’ slump.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.