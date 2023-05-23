Company News for May 23, 2023

- Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 1.9%, triggering a tech rally, as investors continued to treat tech defensively during the debt ceiling crisis.
- Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE jumped 5.4% after its diabetes drug resulted in weight loss similar to that of Novo Nordisk A/S’s NVO Ozempic in a mid-stage trial.
- CBRE Group, Inc.’s CBRE shares gained 1% as real estate became the biggest gainer on the day.
- Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company PG fell 2.6% on the consumer staples’ slump.
