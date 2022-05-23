Company News for May 23, 2022

Deere & Co.’s DE shares plunged 14.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $12,034 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,442 million.

Foot Locker Inc.’s FL shares jumped 4.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.

Shares of Applied Materials Inc. AMAT tumbled 3.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.85, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW climbed 9.7% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.79, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67.

