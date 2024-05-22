Company News for May 22, 2024

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO ) declined 3.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 sales of $4,235.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,285.2 million

Macy's, Inc. ( M ) shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. ( EXP ) declined 5.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s ( ZIM ) shares declined 4.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.75 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.