News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for May 22, 2024

May 22, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) declined 3.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 sales of $4,235.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,285.2 million
  • Macy's, Inc. (M) shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.
  • Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) declined 5.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 per share.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) shares declined 4.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.75 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Download Now – Today It’s FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M
AZO
EXP
ZIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.