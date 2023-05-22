Company News for May 22, 2023

Shares of Morgan Stanley MS decreased 2.7% after the company’s CEO James Gorman announced that he would be stepping down from the role in the next 12 months.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation DVN rose 1.9% on energy prices going up.

Netflix, Inc.’s NFLX shares slid 1.6% as consumer discretionaries became the hardest-hit sector on Friday.

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. FL plummeted 27.2% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

