Company News for May 22, 2020

Shares of Medtronic plc MDT declined 2.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, missing the Zacks Consensus estimate of $0.59.

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ jumped 21.7% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, surpassing the Zacks Consensus estimate of $0.35.

Synopsys, Inc.'s SNPS shares rose 1.8% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, beating the Zacks Consensus estimate of $0.99.

Expedia Group Inc.'s EXPE shares tumbled 3.2% after posting first-quarter 2020 loss per share of $1.83, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $1.24.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.