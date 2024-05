Company News for May 21, 2024

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. ( WIX ) surged 23.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share.

Global-E Online Ltd.’s ( GLBE ) shares jumped 5.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 loss of $0.19 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 0.22 per share.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) declined 4.5% after the company’s CEO Jamie Dimon indicated that he could retire from his position sooner than previously stated.

Johnson Controls International plc’s ( JCI ) shares gained 2.3% following reports that Elliott Management has accumulated a stake of over $1 billion in the company.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.