Company News for May 21, 2021
- Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ rose 6.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28.
- The Children's Place, Inc.’s PLCE shares gained nearly 5% after the company delivered fiscal first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.25, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.
- Lightspeed POS Inc.’s LSPD shares rallied 15.7% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.09, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25.
- Shares of Brady Corp. BRC advanced 1.2% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69.
