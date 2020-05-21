Company News for May 21, 2020
- Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA rose 2.5% after the company announced that full data on its clinical trial process will be forthcoming.
- Shares of Facebook, Inc. FB soared 6% following the launch of its new e-commerce site.
- The Clorox Co.'s CLX shares gained 1.3% after the board increased dividend from $1.06 per share to $1.11 per share.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s RCL shares tumbled 3.4% after reporting first-quarter 2020 loss per share of $1.48, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.81.
Click to get this free report
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Clorox Company (CLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.