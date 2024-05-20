Company News for May 20, 2024

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated ( RBC ) jumped 8.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share.

Flowers Foods, Inc.’s ( FLO ) shares declined 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share.

Shares of Doximity, Inc. ( DOCS ) soared 18.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.

GameStop Corp.’s ( GME ) shares plunged 19.7% after the company announced that it plans to sell 45 million common stocks in shares.

