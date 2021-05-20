Company News for May 20, 2021
- Shares of Target Corp. TGT rose 6.1% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.69, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD shares gained 2.4% after the company’s board approved a share repurchase program of $4 billion.
- AstraZeneca PLC’s AZN shares advanced 0.6% following a news report which stated that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly with the University of Oxford, works well as a third booster dose.
- Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA rallied 23.8% after the company announced that it had received communication from the FDA that a pre-new drug application meeting is the most appropriate format to discuss the development program for omaveloxolone in Friedreich’s ataxia, compared to the company’s requested generalized Type C meeting.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.