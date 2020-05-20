Markets

Company News for May 20, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. HD tanked 3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.08, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.
  • Shares of Kohl's Corp. KSS tumbled  7.7% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $3.20, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.79 per share.
  • Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP shares surged 3.5% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $2,698 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,664 million.
  • Eagle Materials Inc. EXP shares gained 1.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.
     

Click to get this free report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kohls Corporation (KSS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular