Company News for May 20, 2020

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. HD tanked 3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.08, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.

Shares of Kohl's Corp. KSS tumbled 7.7% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $3.20, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.79 per share.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP shares surged 3.5% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $2,698 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,664 million.

Eagle Materials Inc. EXP shares gained 1.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.



