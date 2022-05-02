Stocks

Company News for May 2, 2022

  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM declined 2.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 per share.
  • Chevron Corporation’s CVX shares fell 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.36 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 per share.
  • Shares of Newell Brands Inc. NWL gained 0.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s SLCA shares rose 1.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13 per share.

Most Popular