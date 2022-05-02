Company News for May 2, 2022

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM declined 2.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 per share.

Chevron Corporation’s CVX shares fell 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.36 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 per share.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. NWL gained 0.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s SLCA shares rose 1.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13 per share.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.