Company News for May 19, 2023

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s ( TTWO ) shares soared 11.6% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.

Copart Inc.’s ( CPRT ) shares climbed 7.8% after the company reported third quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ) gained 2% after reporting first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.34, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24.

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. ( EXP ) surged 3.4% after the company posted fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.79, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.