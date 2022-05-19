Company News for May 19, 2022

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW declined 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $23,659 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23,731 million.

Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s SCVL shares plummeted 16.5% after the retailer posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $317.53 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $329.15 million.

Shares of Doximity, Inc. DOCS plunged 10.3% after the company announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for the current quarter.

AutoWeb, Inc.’s AUTO shares plummeted 18.6% after the company issued a warning to investors that it has “substantial doubt” if it will manage to continue as a “going concern” because of its difficult cash position.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.