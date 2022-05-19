Company News for May 19, 2022
- Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW declined 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $23,659 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23,731 million.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s SCVL shares plummeted 16.5% after the retailer posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $317.53 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $329.15 million.
- Shares of Doximity, Inc. DOCS plunged 10.3% after the company announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for the current quarter.
- AutoWeb, Inc.’s AUTO shares plummeted 18.6% after the company issued a warning to investors that it has “substantial doubt” if it will manage to continue as a “going concern” because of its difficult cash position.
