Company News for May 19, 2022

  • Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW declined 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $23,659 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23,731 million.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s SCVL shares plummeted 16.5% after the retailer posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $317.53 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $329.15     million.
  • Shares of Doximity, Inc. DOCS plunged 10.3% after the company announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for the current quarter.
  • AutoWeb, Inc.’s AUTO shares plummeted 18.6% after the company issued a warning to investors that it has “substantial doubt” if it will manage to continue as a “going concern” because of its difficult cash position.

