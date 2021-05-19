Company News for May 19, 2021
- Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT rose 2.2% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22.
- Twilio Inc.’s TWLO shares gained 0.8% following news that the company is planning to acquire a business-texting startup named Zipwhip for around $850 million in cash and stock.
- Wells Fargo & Co.’s WFC shares fell 2.2% after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B revealed that it had trimmed a large part of its remaining stake in Wells Fargo.
- Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY advanced 0.2% after the company entered into an exclusive global agreement with Agenus Inc. AGEN under which Bristol-Myers will have an exclusive license to Agenus’ AGEN177 and another undisclosed target.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.