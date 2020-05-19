Company News for May 19, 2020

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA rose 1.8% following the news that the company received permission from the local authority to resume operation in its Fremont auto plant.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL gained 2.4% following the company's decision to reopen 25 stores this week.

Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s VIR shares jumped 32.1% after the company identified and characterized a potential therapeutic COVID-19 antibody.

Eldorado Resorts Inc.'s ERI shares soared 19.8% following the company's decision to reopen three Louisiana casinos.



