Company News for May 19, 2020

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA rose 1.8% following the news that the company received permission from the local authority to resume operation in its Fremont auto plant.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL gained 2.4% following the company's decision to reopen 25 stores this week.
  • Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s VIR shares jumped 32.1% after the company identified and characterized a potential therapeutic COVID-19 antibody.
  • Eldorado Resorts Inc.'s  ERI shares soared 19.8% following the company's decision to reopen three Louisiana casinos.
     

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

