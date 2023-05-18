Company News for May 18, 2023

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s ( KEYS ) shares climbed 7.6% after posting second quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94.

Wix.com Ltd.’s ( WIX ) shares gained 1.3% after the company reported first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. ( JACK ) rose 0.3% after reporting second quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ( ARCO ) jumped 8.3% after posted first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.