Company News for May 18, 2022

  • Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT plummeted 11.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.
  • The Home Depot, Inc.’s HD shares gained 1.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $4.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 per share.
  • Shares of JD.com, Inc. JD rose 4.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.40 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share.
  • AerCap Holdings N.V.’s AER shares jumped 6.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.23 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share.

