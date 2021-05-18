Company News for May 18, 2021
- Shares of At Home Group Inc. HOME rose 3.9% after the company’s largest shareholder CAS Investment Partners stated that it would oppose the deal to sell the firm to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for $2.4 billion, as they felt that the bid was undervaluing the company.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s MPC shares gained 2.4% after the company announced a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $4 billion of its common shares.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s UAL shares gained 2.3% after the company said that it is going to add more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increase services to reopened European destinations.
- Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS rallied 19.9% after the U.S. FDA approved its Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) for the monotherapy treatment of adult patients suffering from paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
