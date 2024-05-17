Company News for May 17, 2024

Walmart Inc.’s WMT shares jumped 7% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME plummeted 30% for the second session running after a two-day rally of meme stocks.

Deere & Company’s DE shares tanked 4.8% despite reporting an earnings beat after the company reduced its annual profit forecast for the second time.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP shares jumped 2% on consumer staples becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.

