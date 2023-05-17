Company News for May 17, 2023

iQIYI Inc.’s ( IQ ) shares plummeted 8% after the company reported first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05.

Baidu Inc.’s ( BIDU ) shares surged 4% after the company posted first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91.

Shares of Sea Ltd. ( SE ) plunged 17.7% after reporting first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. ( SA ) tumbled 7.6% after posting first quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.10, wider-than-the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.05.

