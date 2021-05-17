Company News for May 17, 2021
- Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB fell 6.3% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.24, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17.
- New Relic, Inc.’s NEWR shares gained 4.7% after the company delivered fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.27, narrower the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s BLFS shares gained 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.03, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05.
- Shares of Globant S.A. GLOB advanced 5.1% after the company delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.
