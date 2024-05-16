Company News For May 15, 2024

The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) shares fell 2.5% following CEO Bob Iger's acknowledgment that the company had invested too much in its streaming service, sparking concerns about profitability.

The Boeing Company ( BA ) shares dropped 2.1% after the Department of Justice announced Boeing's violation of a 2021 settlement regarding two fatal 737 crashes.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ( PBR ) shares fell 6.8% due to CEO Jean Paul Prates' removal by Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, stemming from a disagreement regarding dividend payments.

monday.com Ltd. ( MNDY ) shares surged 21.4% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $216.9 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.3 million.



Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.