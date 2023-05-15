Company News for May 15, 2023

IAMGOLD Corp.’s IAG shares gained 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s SLF shares rose 0.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.12, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.

Shares of News Corp. NWSA climbed 8.5% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.

Shares of Embecta Corp. EMBC appreciated 6.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.