Company News For May 14, 2024

Squarespace, Inc. ( SQSP ) shares surged 13.3% after private equity firm Permira announced that it was buying the software provider for $6.9 billion and taking it private.



Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) shares rose 8.6% following the announcement of its $2 billion share repurchase program.



Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) increased 5.4% following reports from Bloomberg revealing the pharmaceutical company's exploration of potential buyers for its United Kingdom-based Boots drugstores, which could be valued at around $8.8 billion.



Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) shares rose 0.4% after the company announced new AI-related features at its developers' conference.





