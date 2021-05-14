Company News for May 14, 2021
- Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI jumped 5.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 38 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.
- PGT Innovations, Inc.’s PGTI shares rose 4.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 27 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.
- Shares of CI Financial Corp CIXX jumped 11% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 58 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.
- Vertex, Inc.’s VERX shares rose 1.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 7 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents.
