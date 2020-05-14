Markets

Company News for May 14, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL surged 23.2% after the company reported that it has received Malta gaming license.
  • Shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc. ENOB soared 38.9% after the pre-clinical stage biotechnology company reported three scientific presentations on potential HIV and HBV cures.
  • Shares of IsoRay, Inc. ISR rose 9.6% after the company posted fiscal Q3 2020 revenues of $2.88 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.54%.
  • Shares of Varex Imaging Corporation VREX lost 32.6% after the company reported fiscal Q2 2020 earnings of $0.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.

Click to get this free report

IsoRay Inc (ISR): Free Stock Analysis Report

VAREX IMAGING (VREX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL): Get Free Report

Enochian BioSciences Inc (ENOB): Get Free Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular