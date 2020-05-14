Company News for May 14, 2020
- Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL surged 23.2% after the company reported that it has received Malta gaming license.
- Shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc. ENOB soared 38.9% after the pre-clinical stage biotechnology company reported three scientific presentations on potential HIV and HBV cures.
- Shares of IsoRay, Inc. ISR rose 9.6% after the company posted fiscal Q3 2020 revenues of $2.88 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.54%.
- Shares of Varex Imaging Corporation VREX lost 32.6% after the company reported fiscal Q2 2020 earnings of $0.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.
