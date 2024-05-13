Company News For May 13, 2024

Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX ) shares surged 98.7% after announcing a $1.2 billion deal with Sanofi ( SNY ) to commercialize a combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

Moderna, Inc. ( MRNA ) shares dropped 4.4% after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) postponed its approval decision for Moderna's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

Shares of Genpact Limited ( G ) rose 3.6% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.13 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion.

IAMGOLD Corporation ( IAG ) shares increased 11.7% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2 per share.

