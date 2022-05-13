Company News for May 13, 2022

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s ABC shares fell 6% after its largest investor, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA sold $900 million worth of its stake in the company.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN surged 8.9% after its CEO said that bankruptcy was not likely despite the recent plunge in the crypto market.

Shares of Constellation Energy Corporation CEG dropped 6.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share.

Tapestry, Inc.’s TPR shares jumped 15.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 revenues of $1.44 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion.

