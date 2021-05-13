Company News for May 13, 2021
- Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation TM rose 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $5.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.45.
- Lucira Health, Inc.’s LHDX shares surged 44.2% after the company reported its Lucira CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon in the United States.
- Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES jumped 27.6% after the company disclosed two-year results of Orion study.
- CVR Energy, Inc.’s CVI shares rose 8.5% after the company reported a $492 million special dividend and also said that it is interested in renewable fuels instead of buying another crude oil refinery.
