Company News for May 12, 2023

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. ( CYBR ) gained 3.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 loss of $0.17 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share.

Geron Corporation’s ( GERN ) shares rose 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 loss of $0.07 per share, narrower the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share.

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. ( TPR ) jumped 8.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share.

Dillard's, Inc.’s ( DDS ) shares increased 0.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $11.77 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.07 per share.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geron Corporation (GERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.