Company News for May 12, 2022
- Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares fell 6.7% after the company announced that its chief financial officer had departed just two days after joining the position.
- Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN plummeted 26.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of $1.98 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.35 per share.
- Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY rose 1.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 per share.
- Switch Inc.’s SWCH shares surged 9.1% on news that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG had offered to buy the company in an $11 billion deal.
