Company News for May 12, 2021
- Shares of Novanta Inc. NOVT jumped 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 58 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents.
- International Game Technology PLC’s IGT shares surged 16.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 38 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents.
- Shares of Ferro Corporation FOE jumped 23.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 37 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated’s BSY shares rose 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 20 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.
