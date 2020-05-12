Company News for May 12, 2020

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. APOP surged 66.7% after the company announced the publication of an article in Bone Marrow Transplantation.

Shares of MyoKardia, Inc. MYOK soared 58.6% after the company announced that the primary and secondary endpoints for its Phase 3 EXPLORER clinical trials of Mavacamten were successful.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX rose28.5% after the company’sQ1 earnings of $0.20 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH gained19.2% after the company disclosed that the FDA has cleared initiation of Phase 3 study for INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy to treat the novel coronavirus.

