Markets

Company News for May 12, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. APOP surged 66.7% after the company announced the publication of an article in Bone Marrow Transplantation.
  • Shares of MyoKardia, Inc. MYOK soared 58.6% after the company announced that the primary and secondary endpoints for its Phase 3 EXPLORER clinical trials of Mavacamten were successful.
  • Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX rose28.5% after the company’sQ1 earnings of $0.20 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.
  • Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH gained19.2% after the company disclosed that the FDA has cleared initiation of Phase 3 study for INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy to treat the novel coronavirus.

Click to get this free report

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH): Get Free Report

MyoKardia Inc (MYOK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (APOP): Free Stock Analysis Report

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMRX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular