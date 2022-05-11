Company News for May 11, 2022

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s TDG shares rose 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $1.33 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion.

Shares of Hyatt Hotel Corporation H gained 6.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of $0.33 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41 per share.

Shares of Fox Corporation FOXA dipped 2.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.81 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.

Sysco Corporation’s SYY shares surged 6.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $16.9 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.1 billion.

