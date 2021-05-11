Company News for May 11, 2021
- Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX surged 10.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31.
- Weibo Corporation’s WB shares rose 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 57 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.
- Shares of Eversource Energy ES jumped 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s J shares rose 1.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.66 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37.
