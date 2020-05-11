Company News for May 11, 2020

Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. FTEK surged 93.6% after the company announced FUEL CHEM demonstration orders from two new industrial power customers.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX soared 83.7% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of PTG-300 in patients with polycythemia vera.

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. SXC rose 24.8% after the company’sQ1 revenues of $382.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.02%.

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 9.3% after the company’s first-quarter 2020 revenues of $1.126 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.