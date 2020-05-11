Company News for May 11, 2020
- Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. FTEK surged 93.6% after the company announced FUEL CHEM demonstration orders from two new industrial power customers.
- Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX soared 83.7% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of PTG-300 in patients with polycythemia vera.
- Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. SXC rose 24.8% after the company’sQ1 revenues of $382.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.02%.
- Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 9.3% after the company’s first-quarter 2020 revenues of $1.126 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%.
Click to get this free report
SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Zillow Group Inc (ZG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.