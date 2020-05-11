Markets

Company News for May 11, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. FTEK surged 93.6% after the company announced FUEL CHEM demonstration orders from two new industrial power customers.
  • Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX soared 83.7% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 study of PTG-300 in patients with polycythemia vera.
  • Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. SXC rose 24.8% after the company’sQ1 revenues of $382.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.02%.
  • Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 9.3% after the company’s first-quarter 2020 revenues of $1.126 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%.

Click to get this free report

SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group Inc (ZG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular