Company News For May 10, 2024

May 10, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research

  • Constellation Energy Corporation’s CEG shares jumped 3.8% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64.
  • Shares of Roblox Corporation RBLX plummeted 22.1% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $923.76 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $931.05 million.
  • Equinix, Inc.’s EQIX shares soared 11.5% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $8.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.58.
  • Tapestry, Inc.’s TPR shares jumped 3.6% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.

Zacks Investment Research

