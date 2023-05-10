Company News for May 10, 2023

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) declined 0.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share.

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s ( LITE ) shares fell 4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.75 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share.

Shares of Atkore Inc. ( ATKR ) gained 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $4.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 per share.

bluebird bio, Inc.’s ( BLUE ) shares jumped 12.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54 per share.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.