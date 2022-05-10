Stocks

Company News for May 10, 2022

  • Duke Energy Corporation’s DUK shares fell 0.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of  $1.34 per share.
  • Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX surged 3.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $15.98 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of  $9.14 per share.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN gained 2.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $13.12 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.43 billion.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s HGV shares dipped 4.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share.

