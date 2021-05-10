Company News for May 10, 2021
- Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG surged 9.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 62 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.
- Cigna Corporation’s CI shares jumped 1.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.42.
- Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO rose 2.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL shares surged 7.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 57 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Cigna Corporation (CI): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report
EnPro Industries (NPO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.