Company News for May 1, 2024

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s ( PYPL ) shares rose 1.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY ) jumped 6% after the company posted first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.58, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53.

3M Co. ( MMM ) shares surged 4.7% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.39, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08.

Shares of Corning Inc. ( GLW ) climbed 5% after posting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.

