Company News for May 1, 2023

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN decreased 4% despite posting strong earnings results as it said that its cloud computing business growth would further slow down.

Shares of Aon plc AON fell 2.3% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $5.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.29 per share.

BP plc’s BP shares gained 2.4% on the energy sector doing well.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB rose 3.6% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80.

