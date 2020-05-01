Company News for May 1, 2020

Shares of McDonald's Corp. MCD fell 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59.

Shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. CHD gained 2.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.

Align Technology Inc. ALGN shares declined 2.6% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.73, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT increased 1% after posting third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27.





