Company News for Mar 9, 2023

Shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB gained 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.

United Natural Foods, Inc.’s UNFI shares plummeted 28.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.

Shares of Korn Ferry KFY jumped 5.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share.

Vertex, Inc.’s VERX shares soared 23.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.08 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share.

