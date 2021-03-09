Company News for Mar 9, 2021
- The Walt Disney Co.'s DIS shares jumped 6.3% after the California state government allowed to reopen Disneyland from Apr 1 with some restrictions.
- Athene Holding Ltd.'s ATH shares climbed 6% after the company has decided to be acquired by investment manager Apollo Global Management Inc.
- Shares of Mission Produce Inc. AVO gained 2.7% after the company announced to enter the mango production market.
- Shares of McAfee Corp. MCFE soared 12.7% after the company announced that it sold enterprise business to privately held Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion in cash.
