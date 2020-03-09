Company News for Mar 9, 2020
- Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK surged 12.6% after the company reported that its BioReference Labs unit will introduce coronavirus test.
- Shares of TEGNA Inc. TGNA gained 26.5% after Reuters reported that Gray Television had offered $8.5 billion to acquire the company.
- Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation AOBC declined 30.8% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $0.13 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share.
- Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE declined 16.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.12 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.
Click to get this free report
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report
OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK): Free Stock Analysis Report
TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.