Company News for Mar 9, 2020

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK surged 12.6% after the company reported that its BioReference Labs unit will introduce coronavirus test.

Shares of TEGNA Inc. TGNA gained 26.5% after Reuters reported that Gray Television had offered $8.5 billion to acquire the company.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation AOBC declined 30.8% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $0.13 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share.

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE declined 16.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.12 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

